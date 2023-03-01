qBotica Named a UiPath Featured Diamond Partner – Press Release

Featured Partnership status highlights qBotica’s Automation Cube, its newest Go-

to-Market Managed Services Solution with UiPath

PHOENIX, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Today, qBotica, a Phoenix-based Automation As a Service company, announced its collaboration with UiPath, a leading enterprise automation software firm, continues to thrive as qBotica becomes a Featured Diamond partner of UiPath. A UiPath Diamond partner is a company that has a well-established robotic process automation (RPA) practice, has made significant sales, has technical investments, and has superior knowledge in delivering the end-to-end UiPath Business Automation Platform.

First launched in September 2022, this strengthened partnership brings forth Automation Cube, qBotica’s market ready UiPath managed services offering. The aim of this managed services solution is to enable large enterprises to optimize the use of the UiPath end-to-end business automation platform and its full capabilities. With qBotica’s full-service implementation, organizations can quickly and easily scale their digital business operations.

“Enterprises around the world are using automation to innovate in new and exciting ways. Achieving Featured Diamond partner status means qBotica is one of the premier global partners for companies pursuing an automation-first strategy,” said Chris Weber, Chief Business Officer at UiPath.

As automation gains traction globally across various industries such as finance, healthcare, manufacturing, and transportation, qBotica and UiPath are positioned to support and speed up the automation journey for enterprises. As a Diamond partner, qBotica enables organizations to become more agile in the face of market challenges and advance their digital transformation initiatives.

“qBotica’s solutions powered by UiPath allow enterprises to build industry-specific, agile automation solutions, lowering the total cost of ownership and implementation,” says Mahesh Vinayagam, qBotica’s Founder & CEO. “We’re…