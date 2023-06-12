QIE Launches a Futuristic Wallet Meant for Every Need – Press Release

London, England, June 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Qi blockchain launches a futuristic wallet that is suitable for everyones needs. The traditional baking systems are fragile, and even though significant upgrades have boosted performance, enhanced security, and ensured seamless user experience, things are far from perfect. And the fall of Credit Suisse, a leading personal banking solution, further validates this. Besides, account breaches in the recent past have been at an all-time high, with users facing the maximum brunt. In the ever-changing landscape, there must be a solution that caters to the needs of users across the globe, even those without access to the right resources or living in remote parts. And this is where the Qie Wallet comes into the picture. We hope that one day every kid’s first bank account will be a QIE Wallet.

Developed on the Qi blockchain, one designed for finance, the Qie wallet is all set to transform the space for good. Charging an extremely low gas fee and offering real-time execution of transactions, Qi is destined to be the future of the industry. And with its expansion to the world of banking and finance, things look more promising than ever. The Qi wallet is being proclaimed as the wallet of the future, ensuring users get the possible experience with minimal effort on their end.

The Qie wallet is designed to integrate and offer users every feature through a single platform. So, there’s no need to install 40+ apps when all the features can be clubbed into one and accessed seamlessly. It will be revolutionary and serve as the precursor to future market changes. Document storage, health record, original qualifications, tickets are all NFT use cases within the QIE wallet and a place to store all your digital assets.

Besides, the Qie wallet intends to achieve a lot more, and one of these is highlighted by the fact that it taps into mobile airtime to ensure enhanced reach since it’s accessible to everyone. With the Qie wallet,…