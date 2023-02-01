Qorvo® Announces Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results – Press Release

GREENSBORO, N.C., Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Qorvo® QRVO, a leading global provider of connectivity and power solutions, today announced financial results for the Company’s fiscal 2023 third quarter ended December 31, 2022.



On a GAAP basis, revenue for Qorvo’s fiscal 2023 third quarter was $743 million, gross margin was 36.1%, operating income was $9 million and loss per share was $0.16. On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin was 40.9%, operating income was $99 million and diluted earnings per share was $0.75.

Bob Bruggeworth, president and chief executive officer of Qorvo, said, “The Qorvo team is operating well in navigating a challenging environment and taking actions to position the Company for growth and improved performance. We are introducing best-in-class products and technologies, and our customers are recognizing us with design wins, quality awards, and new and expanded programs. In the December quarter, channel inventories declined, and we expect them to continue to decline this quarter. In 2023 and beyond, the secular trends in our businesses remain strong. Customers increasingly require higher levels of performance, integration and functional density to deliver successive improvements in next-generation products.”

Strategic Highlights