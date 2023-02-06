Qosina Appoints Lee Pochter as Executive Vice President – Press Release

Qosina Corp., a leading global supplier of OEM single-use components to the medical and biopharmaceutical industries, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lee Pochter as Executive Vice President.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005457/en/

Lee Pochter, Qosina’s new Executive Vice President. (Photo: Business Wire)

Pochter brings more than 20 years of expertise in product strategy, business development, sales, marketing and supply chain management in high-caliber organizations, and he has a proven track record of effective team management and results-driven leadership. He most recently held the role of Vice President of the Alternative Lens Group at EssilorLuxottica.

“I look forward to the guidance Lee will bring to our team and the positive impact he will make in our organization,” said Scott Herskovitz, President and CEO of Qosina. “He is an accomplished leader with the vision and executive experience to help us implement our robust strategic plan and goals. His diverse background will be a valuable asset to Qosina.”

Pochter will lead Qosina’s sales, finance, marketing, product development, business development and Qosmedix division functions across multiple industries and markets. He will be responsible for ensuring that Qosina is executing on its mission to add value in the markets it serves while exceeding customer expectations. Pochter will work closely with operational leadership to maximize the company’s performance, drive revenue growth and achieve profitability goals.

“I am thrilled to join the Qosina team,” said Pochter. “I look forward to working with this talented group and leveraging my leadership experience in contributing to the company’s continued growth and success.”

Founded in 1980, Qosina is a leading global supplier of OEM single-use components to the medical and pharmaceutical industries. Qosina’s philosophy is to address its customers’ need to reduce…