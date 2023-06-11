Quaestor Advisors India Private Limited Is Now Largest Global Office of Arena In… – Press Release

BENGALURU, India, June 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Quaestor Advisors India Private Limited (“Quaestor India“), related to Quaestor Advisors, LLC (“Quaestor” or “Quaestor Advisors“), which provides asset management, analytics, compliance, operational, financial, IT, and marketing functions for its affiliate Arena Investors, LP (“Arena“), announces that it has become the firm’s largest global office. As a global entity across all companies, the firm currently has over 150 employees and consultants located in 7 offices worldwide.

Arena is a global investment manager that provides creative solutions for those seeking capital in special situations. The leadership team has an average of 20+ years of experience. Since its inception in 2015, Arena has deployed over US$4.5 billion into over 350 privately negotiated investments. Arena has a long history of operating on-the-ground in the Asia-Pacific region, including its principals having operated in India for over 20 years. The firm brings decades of experience, a track record of comfort with complexity, the ability to deliver within time constraints, and the flexibility to engage in transactions that cannot be addressed by banks and other conventional financial institutions.

Quaestor Advisors provides risk-reducing and return-enhancing asset servicing including upfront diligence support, surveillance, operational, finance, and workout capabilities. In addition, Quaestor India handles functions across analytics, compliance, IT, and marketing support. Quaestor is an expert in the servicing and support functions for a wide array of asset types including corporate private investments, real estate private investments, structured finance & assets, and corporate securities.

Quaestor India has assembled a team of 41 current employees in its Bengaluru office located in the Garuda Bhive Workspace. These hires make Bengaluru the largest of all of the global offices of Arena and its affiliates, which include locations in New York (