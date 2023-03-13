Qualtrics to be Acquired by Silver Lake and CPP Investments for $12.5 Billion – … – Press Release

Reaches definitive agreement to become an independent, private company

Positions the pioneer and leader in Experience Management for its next chapter of growth at scale

Qualtrics shareholders to receive $18.15 per share in cash, a 73% premium to 30-day unaffected VWAP

Qualtrics XM, the leader and pioneer of the experience management (XM) software category, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Silver Lake, the global leader in technology investing, in partnership with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), in an all-cash transaction that values Qualtrics at approximately $12.5 billion.

Silver Lake and its co-investors, together with CPP Investments, will acquire 100% of the outstanding shares Silver Lake does not already own, including the entirety of SAP’s majority ownership interest. Qualtrics will become an independent, privately held company positioned to drive category-defining innovation and efficient growth at scale on its path to becoming the next great enterprise cloud software platform.

Under the terms of the agreement, Qualtrics shareholders, including SAP, will receive $18.15 per share in cash. This represents a 73% premium to the 30-day volume-weighted average price on January 25, 2023, the last full trading day prior to SAP’s announcement to explore a sale of its stake in Qualtrics, and a 62% premium relative to the unaffected closing price on January 25, 2023.

Qualtrics will continue to be led by Chief Executive Officer Zig Serafin, and the company will remain headquartered in Provo, Utah and Seattle, Washington.

“I couldn’t be more excited for this step in our journey,” said Ryan Smith, Qualtrics Founder and Executive Chairman. “Silver Lake’s belief in our vision and their amazing track record of helping founders and management teams speaks for itself. We look forward to working together and driving category-defining growth to build the next great enterprise cloud platform.”