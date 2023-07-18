Quandary Peak Research: Unprecedented Tech and IP Legal Battle Surfaces in Arbit… – Press Release

The case Espíritu Santo Holdings and L1bre Holding v. United Mexican States currently pending at International Centre for Settlement of Investment (ICSID) focuses on a taximeter application, spotlighting an uncommon intersection of technology and IP rights in investor-state arbitration.

LOS ANGELES, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Quandary Peak Research, led by Dr. George Edwards , was appointed by Mexico to provide expert software opinions in this groundbreaking case which signifies the importance of this legal clash and underscores the increasing relevance of technological understanding and IP expertise in today’s legal landscape.

Mexico City’s taxi fleet accused of patent infringement in a lawsuit regarding digital taximeter technology.

The case, initiated in 2020, was triggered by the alleged abrupt termination of a concession for the installation of a digital taximeter system in Mexico City’s taxi fleet. U.S. and Canadian investors argue that Mexico unlawfully expropriated their investments which resulted in significant losses. The case was brought under the recently terminated NAFTA, specifically Chapter 11 which provided for investment protection standards.

Recently published pleadings available at ICSID’s website have enabled an in-depth exploration of the allegations from both parties, bringing the intellectual property and technology-focused disputes into sharp focus. Among other things, the claimants allege that Mexico City appropriated the Claimant’s ideas, intellectual property, and plans, embodied in its taximeter software, L1bre system, and copied its features to launch its own application, Mi Taxi. In response, Mexico maintains that the Mi Taxi application was developed independently, offers limited functionality compared to L1bre, and furthermore, the L1bre application lacks the necessary functionality to operate under the concession.

This case is a rare example of an investor-state arbitration that involves intellectual property and…