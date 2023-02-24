Quebec looks to protect its tobacco trade through a vape flavour ban and increas… – Press Release

BEAMSVILLE, Ontario, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Government of Quebec has announced its intentions to match the federal vapour product excise tax and is now considering a ban on flavoured products. Canada is a leader in tobacco harm reduction, but through regressive policy, Quebec could soon become one of the most attractive provinces to operate in as a tobacco company or be involved in the illicit trade. Flavour restrictions will give the industry, in its entirety, to tobacco companies and the black-market, while simultaneously increasing smoking rates. Quebec currently has among the highest concentration of cigarette manufacturers in Canada and ranks second in provincial tobacco tax collection.



Health Canada has updated its website to reflect the benefits of vaping and allow people who smoke to make informed decisions for their health. Health Canada states that people who completely switch from smoking to vaping:

Immediately reduce their exposure to the harmful chemicals found in cigarette smoke;

See general health improvements in the short term as a result of no longer smoking cigarettes; and

May be more likely to quit smoking than those who use nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) or counselling to quit.



Canada has already seen the outcome of the proposed policies in Nova Scotia. Within 90 days of implementation, there was an unprecedented increase in cigarette sales, small businesses were decimated, and illicit channels surged. Nova Scotia is not the template on which to base regulation and should serve as a warning of the consequences of restricting flavours and increasing taxes. Following Nova Scotia’s flavour ban and vape tax, the Atlantic Convenience Store Association said they experienced an unprecedented spike in cigarette sales, with polling by Abacus Data suggesting that nearly 30% of vapers were at risk of relapse. Nova Scotia’s Public Accounts 2020-21 detail the predictable outcome of increased cigarette sales, “Tax revenue was $11.5 million…