Queen Elizabeth II: David Beckham and Tyson Fury amongst sport stars to pay tribute

Tyson Fury said of the Queen: “May she rest in heaven for eternity”

David Beckham and Tyson Fury have paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her state funeral.

Sport came to a standstill once more on Monday as a mark of respect for the UK’s longest-serving monarch, with sporting personalities and organisations sharing condolences.

Former England football captain Beckham remembered Her Majesty as a “unique, inspirational and caring leader”.

Heavyweight boxing champion Fury said: “May she rest in heaven for eternity.”

Beckham, who queued for 13 hours to see the Queen lying in state in Westminster Hall, wrote on Instagram: “Our Queen is home. Today we said a final farewell to Her Majesty The Queen.

“This week the world has mourned the loss of a unique, inspirational and caring leader. People from all walks of life came together in their thousands to show gratitude for our beloved Queen.

“Alongside the incredible ceremony and tradition we have watched a loving family grieve for a…