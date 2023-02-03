Queen Elizabeth II: Man pleads responsible to threatening to kill the late monarch in 2021



London

CNN

—



A British man has pleaded guilty to threatening to assassinate the late Queen Elizabeth II on Christmas Day 2021, police have said.

Jaswant Singh Chail, 21, pleaded guilty to three charges, including treason and possession of an offensive weapon, at a hearing at London’s Old Bailey court on Friday following an investigation by the London Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command.

Two officers spotted Chail within the grounds of Windsor Castle, where the Queen was staying at the time, at around 8:10 a.m. on December 25, 2021, wearing black clothes and a metal mask, according to a statement issued by the police force.

Chail, who appeared at the trial via videolink from Broadmoor high-security psychiatric hospital, was carrying a crossbow “loaded with a bolt, with the safety catch off and ready to fire.” He told a police protection officer, “I am here…