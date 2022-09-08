Queen Elizabeth II: Northern Eire and the Republic pays tribute

Tributes have been paid across Northern Ireland and the Republic to Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-serving monarch, following her death.
Politicians and church leaders have sent their condolences to the Royal family.
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader
“This is just the saddest news and our hearts are breaking.
“Her Majesty The Queen was a wonderful lady and I had the privilege of meeting her many times including here at Hillsborough Castle.
“People right across Northern Ireland tonight will be deeply sorrowful for the loss of this marvellous, wonderful Queen.
“There is no doubt Her Majesty The Queen played a very important role in helping to build reconciliation. Her visit to Dublin was a cathartic moment in the history of British-Irish relations.”
Michelle O’Neill, Sinn Féin vice-president
“It is with deep regret that I have learned of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II today.
“The British people…