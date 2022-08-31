Queen Elizabeth will not return to London to nominate new British Prime Minister, for first time in her reign

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II poses in 2010 with several of the prime ministers who have served during her reign. With the Queen, from left, are David Cameron, John Major, Tony Blair and Gordon Brown.

Winston Churchill (1951-1955): The Queen was said to be in awe of her first prime minister, Winston Churchill. Once when asked which PM she enjoyed meeting with most, she replied: “Winston of course, because it’s always such fun.”

Queen Elizabeth II’s 14 prime ministers

Anthony Eden (1955-1957): Her Majesty found her second prime minister to be a sympathetic listener and their relationship was one of constitutional propriety. The largest political event to occur during Eden’s time was the Suez crisis. During this time, he believed it was of supreme importance to keep the Queen informed, so he shared all of the Suez papers with her — the first time she had ever been shown secret government documents.