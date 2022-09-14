Queen’s lying-in-state: What to know earlier than you be part of the queue

People queuing in Edinburgh


Huge queues are expected when the Queen lies in state

Large queues are already forming along the banks of the river Thames, as people wait to pay their respects to the Queen.

Her lying-in-state begins at 17:00 BST on Wednesday 14 September, and will last 24 hours a day until 06:30 BST on Monday 19 September – the day of the funeral.

It will take place at Westminster Hall, inside the Palace of Westminster – also known as the Houses of Parliament.

Here’s what you need to know before joining the queue.

Do I need a ticket?

You don’t need a ticket but you will have to queue – and the queue is expected to be very long.

There are also a number of rules about what you can take into Westminster Hall, and how visitors should behave – see below for more details, and there is further information on the House of Commons website.

Where do I start queuing?

The queue starts on the Albert Embankment, along Belvedere Road, behind the London Eye. People receive…



