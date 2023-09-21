Quinton de Kock refused to take knee as a result of Cricket South Africa’s ‘interference’

South Africa wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock missed the first game of the T20 World Cup in 2021 against West Indies

Quinton de Kock says he refused to take the knee at the 2021 T20 World Cup because of interference from Cricket South Africa (CSA).

The 30-year-old made himself unavailable for South Africa’s opening match against West Indies as a result.

Explaining his decision for the first time, De Kock says he wanted to stand up for his team-mates and their right to have their own say.

“We are not just pawns to CSA,” De Kock told the BBC’s Stumped podcast.

At the time, the decision caused major debate with teams across the world in all sports and societies taking the knee following the death of George Floyd, which sparked the start of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Following his omission against West Indies, De Kock released a statement in which he apologised and said “I am not a racist”, before returning to the team for the rest of the tournament.

“We all had a choice, when the Black…