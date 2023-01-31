Qurient Announces Dosing of First Patient in Q702 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® … – Press Release

Qurient Co. Ltd. (KRX: 115180), a clinical-stage biotech company based in Korea, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in the Phase 1b/2 clinical study of Q702 in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab).

The Q702 Phase 1b/2 study (NCT05438420) is being conducted at seven investigative sites in the U.S. and Korea, and approximately 142 patients with advanced solid tumors are scheduled to be enrolled. The primary objectives of the Phase 1b/2 study are to determine the safety and efficacy of Q702 in combination with KEYTRUDA in study subjects with advanced solid cancers.

“We are pleased to initiate evaluation of Q702 in combination with KEYTRUDA for the treatment of esophageal, gastric, hepatocellular, and cervical cancers, where limited immuno-oncology treatment options are currently available,” said Kiyean Nam, Ph.D., CEO of Qurient. “We have previously shown the potential additive benefit of Q702 in combination with anti-PD-1 therapy in preclinical models, and we expect the same clinical benefits of Q702 in combination with KEYTRUDA for patients.”

About Q702

Q702 is an orally available novel Axl/Mer/CSF1R inhibitor and is designed to modulate innate immune components leading to T cell activation. Q702 was also shown to increase antigen presentation in the tumor cells demonstrating dual mode of action. A phase 1/2 clinical trial is currently underway in the U.S. (Clinical Trials.gov Identifier: NCT04648254) to evaluate safety and efficacy of Q702 as a monotherapy treatment for solid cancers.

About Qurient Co. Ltd.

Qurient is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company listed on the Korea Exchange (KRX: 115180). The company focuses on the development of novel therapeutics for oncology and inflammatory diseases from discovery to human proof-of-concept through a virtual R&D project management platform. Qurient’s pipeline includes multiple drug candidates in preclinical to Phase 2 clinical development. Qurient announced collaboration…