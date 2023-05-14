/R E P E A T — MEDIA INVITATION – Centraide of Greater Montreal reveals alarmin… – Press Release

Hundreds of thousands of households in a vulnerable situation

MONTREAL, May 12, 2023 /CNW/ – Centraide of Greater Montreal invites members of the media to attend its presentation of worrying data about the housing crisis and its impacts on hundreds of thousands of vulnerable households. This data will be used to perform an annual review of the situation and will serve as a measurement tool to guide interventions in the field.

The data will be announced at the Together for Housing event organized by Centraide that will take place all day on May 15 with different stakeholders such as citizens, community agencies, the business community, institutions, and elected officials from the three levels of government.

The housing crisis consists of many issues that particularly affect vulnerable people. Together for Housing is the culmination of a year’s worth of conversations and work conducted by Centraide and many partners to identify long-term solutions and shared success indicators. This initiative will bring together everyone’s collective forces to identify and accelerate actions to overcome this crisis in a sustainable way.