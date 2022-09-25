Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy: Northern Diamonds beat Southern Vipers for first main trophy

Player of the match Lauren Winfield Hill scored 470 runs in the competition at an average of 48.33

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy final, Lord’s Northern Diamonds 215-9: Winfield-Hill 65, Heath 44; Adams 3-34 Southern Vipers 213-9: Adams 70, Bouchier 48; Smith 2-24 Northern Diamonds beat Southern Vipers by two runs Match scorecard

Northern Diamonds beat Southern Vipers by two runs in a thrilling finish at Lord’s to win the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for the first time.

Lauren Winfield-Hill made 65 off 87 balls as they posted 215-9 despite a mini-slump from 114-1 to 119-5.

Vipers made a slow start in reply but Maia Bouchier (48) put on 81 with Georgia Adams for the third wicket.

Skipper Adams made 70 but was out in the 48th over and Vipers fell short on 213-9 as Diamonds won by two runs.

Vipers – who beat Diamonds in the 2020 and 2021 finals – needed 13 off the last over and six to win or four to force a super-over from the final ball, bowled by Katie Levick (2-44), but Charlotte Taylor could only…