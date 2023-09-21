Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy: The Blaze beat South East Stars to achieve ultimate

The Blaze reduced South East Stars to 77-7 at Beckenham before a late resurgence

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy Eliminator, Beckenham South East Stars 148 (43.5 overs): MacDonald-Gay 26; Kelly 2-7, Gordon 2-14, Higham 2-20, K Bryce 2-36 The Blaze 52-2 (8.4 overs): S Bryce 34 The Blaze win by 8 wickets (DLS) Match scorecard

The Blaze beat the weather to reach the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy final with a rain-affected eight-wicket eliminator win over South East Stars at Beckenham.

After bowling out the Stars for 148, a three-and-a-half-hour rain break left The Blaze chasing a DLS-revised target of 52 from 10 overs.

But Sarah Bryce hit three fours before finishing it off when she hit Bryony Smith for a six that just cleared the long-off boundary to win with eight balls to spare.

Earlier, four Blaze bowlers claimed two wickets as the Stars recovered from 77-7, Ryana MacDonald-Gay leading the rearguard action to top score with 26.

The long rain break threatened the outcome of the match being decided…