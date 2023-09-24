Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy ultimate: Southern Vipers beat The Blaze to safe cup double

Emily Windsor helped guide the Vipers home with a 53-ball 57 having come in at 101-4

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy final, County Ground, Northampton The Blaze 200-8 (48 overs): Beaumont 76, Munro 33; Smith 3-30, Dean 2-27, Adams 2-43 Southern Vipers 203-5 (40.2 overs): Windsor 57*, Elwiss 50, Adams 39, Kemp 32*; Groves 3-39, K Bryce 2-48 Match scorecard

Southern Vipers beat The Blaze in a low-scoring final to lift the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for the third time at Northampton.

The five-wicket victory meant the Vipers also completed the women’s domestic cup double having also beaten the East Midlands side in the Charlotte Edwards Cup final.

After a rain-affected start, Vipers skipper Georgia Adams put Blaze into bat and they slipped to 6-2.

Tammy Beaumont hit a watchful 76 from 104 balls, Sophie Munro hit 33 and skipper Kirstie Gordon a late cameo of 21 as The Blaze recovered to post 200-8 from their 48 overs.

Kathryn Bryce (2-48) reduced Vipers to 4-2 before Josie Groves (3-39) removed…