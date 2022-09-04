Rachel Slater is on the rise throughout ‘a good time to be a feminine Scottish cricketer’

Rachel Slater (left) has been playing for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred

This time last year, Rachel Slater had just made her debut in regional cricket for the Northern Diamonds. This year, she’s been bowling in the Headingley nets with Australia international Mitchell Starc.

“It was pretty mental to be fair,” Slater said. “We just spoke about different skills and bowling at the death, which is something I’ve been working on a lot and we chatted about mindset and how to go about doing that stuff.

“He was like my idol growing up, so that was really cool and really useful and I definitely took a lot away from it. It was an unreal opportunity.”

Slater, born in the United States, brought up in Leeds and who qualifies for Scotland through her Glasgow-born mother, is still only 20 but has enjoyed a meteoric rise to the top levels of cricket.

After being picked up in The Hundred as an injury replacement for Northern Superchargers last year, playing only one game, she has since made her…