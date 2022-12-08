Racism in cricket: England and Wales Cricket Board reviewed 208 discrimination circumstances in 2021

Emotional Rafiq tells MPs about racism at Yorkshire

The England and Wales Cricket Board reviewed more than 200 complaints of alleged discrimination in 2021.

The ECB made 12 commitments external-link to promote equality, diversity and inclusion, and has published updates on its progress external-link .

It said a new system for dealing with complaints of discrimination had “taken longer than anticipated”.

Still, it said 208 complaints were received last year, all of which have now been reviewed.

There were 36 separate cases – some involving multiple allegations – in recreational cricket referred for further investigation. Of those, 12 remain under investigation while 24 have been concluded.

They involved 65 allegations of discrimination, of which 14 were substantiated during the investigation process – 47 were unsubstantiated and six withdrawn or undetermined.

The figures come after the ECB pledged to adopt a “standardised approach” to whistleblowing across cricket and creating a “better…