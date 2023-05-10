Radar half en route simply weeks earlier than storm season

Kearney Gomez Doppler Radar cover

(CNS): Just three weeks out from the start of what experts say is a difficult Atlantic hurricane season to predict, a part needed to restore service to the Kearney Gomez Doppler Radar is finally on its way to the Cayman Islands from the manufacturer in Germany. It is expected to arrive on-island later this month. The radar, which is not critical to storm forecasting but helps with providing local predictions, has been out of service for many weeks.

Not for the first time, the radar service went down in March after a hardware failure. Since then, the Cayman Islands National Weather Service (CINWS) has been working closely with the manufacturer to isolate the fault and determine a timeline for repairs. CINWS Director General John Tibbetts said the team was looking forward to installing the new part and restoring service as soon as possible.

“Although the Weather Service has access to other services and tools that enable our team to…