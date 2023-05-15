RADDOG, the Robot Dog from AITX’s Subsidiary, Robotic Assistance Devices, to Ap… – Press Release

Detroit, Michigan, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (the “Company”) (OTCPK:AITX), a global leader in AI-driven security and productivity solutions along with its wholly owned subsidiary, Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD), have announced that their RADDOG robot will appear on the new TV series “Stars on Mars,” which will debut on FOX on June 5th.



The RADDOG quadruped robots used in the show are the RADDOG 2S units, which are specially designed for the security services and property management industries. In the show, RADDOG will perform the duties of the mission’s security robot as well as being a companion to the crew members.

“We are thrilled that RADDOG will be on Stars on Mars,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX and RAD. “RADDOG is the result of our mobile robotics team’s incredible work. The show might be fiction set in the future, but RADDOG is what today’s AI innovation can accomplish.”

“Stars on Mars” is an “unscripted” elimination series to see which “celebronaut” will be selected to make a fictional trip to Mars. Star Trek legend William Shatner will play host and assign challenges for the crew and RADDOG to perform.

The Company stated that RADDOG is expected to appear in all of the series’ scheduled episodes. The production of the show is being filmed in Coober Pedy, located in southern Australia.

RADDOG 2S is expected to be available from RAD within the next several months. Its capabilities, other details and pricing will be available in June.

Reinharz further added that the Company sent several RADDOGs along with a robotics technician from their R&D group to join the production crew. All reports have been exceptional, with RADDOG performing some amazing tasks, and the entire production team…