Radiomics Global Market Report 2023: Integration of Artificial Intelligence in M… – Press Release

DUBLIN, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Radiomics Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Competition, Opportunity and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented By Modality, By Image Type, By Technology, By Application, By Region and Competition” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Global Radiomics Market is projected to grow at a formidable rate in the forecast period, 2018-2028. This can be attributed to the growing prevalence of various chronic diseases such as cancer which require accurate diagnosis and treatment. According to the global cancer observatory, the total number of new cancer cases reported in 2020 was around 19,292,789.

Out of this, 10,065,305 new cancer cases were reported in males, and in females were around 9,227,484 in 2020. The rising need of improving disease diagnosis, prognosis, and clinical decision support is expected to create new prospects for the growth of global radiomics market.

Radiomics is a quantitative method of approaching medical imaging that seeks to improve the data already available to doctors through sophisticated mathematical analysis. Using analysis techniques from the field of artificial intelligence, radiomics evaluate textural information by mathematically extracting the spatial patterns of signal intensities and pixel interconnections.

The potential of radiomics to improve clinical decision-making has been highlighted by numerous research from various imaging domains that have been published so far. The numerous technical parameters impacting the retrieved radiomic properties are the primary cause of the numerous significant hurdles the area is currently facing.

Increased Digitization and Use of Artificial Intelligence in the Healthcare Industry

The digitization of information, produced during normal clinical procedures has increased steadily in medicine over the past few decades, much like it has in many other spheres of human endeavor. As more medical records were made available in digital…