Rafael Caro Quintero: Mexico detains drug lord needed by US as 14 killed in Black Hawk helicopter crash





Rafael Caro Quintero was detained by Marines after he was found hiding in bushes by a navy dog in the town of San Simón, Choix municipality, in the northwestern state of Sinaloa, according to a Mexican Navy statement.

Caro Quintero, known as the “narco of drug traffickers,” is considered by Mexican authorities to be the founder of the Guadalajara cartel. They accuse him of trafficking methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and marijuana.

The Mexican Navy Black Hawk helicopter crashed in Los Mochis, Sinaloa following the operation to capture him, according to the statement. One other Marine was injured and remains in hospital.

The cause of the crash was unknown and an investigation would take place, the statement added.

Caro Quintero, whose exact age is unknown but is believed to be in his 60s, is wanted by US authorities for allegedly kidnapping and conspiring to murder Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Agent Enrique Camarena Salazar in 1985. Camarena Salazar was kidnapped,…