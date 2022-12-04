Raheem Sterling: England ahead leaving World Cup squad after household dwelling break-in

Sterling has played in two of England’s four matches at the World Cup in Qatar

Raheem Sterling is leaving the England World Cup squad in Qatar to return to London after armed intruders broke into his home while his family were in.

Manager Gareth Southgate confirmed the news after Sunday’s 3-0 last-16 win against Senegal.

“He is going to fly home and obviously family at these moments is the most important thing,” Southgate said.

It is understood the incident happened on Saturday night. Sterling has three young children.

“We want to give him that space and we will see over the next few days how that develops,” Southgate added.

The Chelsea forward, 27, started and scored in England’s 6-2 win over Iran in their opening group game before being called on again for the 0-0 draw with the United…