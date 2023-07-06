Rahma Samow Appointed Chief Executive Officer of ClearChoice Dental Implant Cent… – Press Release

Samow is a seasoned global healthcare executive with direct leadership experience in the dental implant industry

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Rahma Samow, a seasoned executive in the dental industry, has been named chief executive officer of ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers®, a TAG company.

Under her leadership, Samow will continue to capitalize on the company’s momentum by providing industry leading products and services to its patients while expanding its presence into new markets. Samow will also build on the company’s strong foundation and vision of being a platform of hope for the edentulous and those suffering with acute oral disease.

“I’m honored and energized to join ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers, a purpose-driven, patient-centric oral health provider focused on fixed implant, full-arch solutions,” said Samow. “I look forward to teaming up with the brightest minds in the oral health industry to create value for patients, providers and the many other stakeholder communities we will serve.”

Rahma is a proven transformative leader with a history of driving growth and operational execution. She comes to ClearChoice with nearly 20 years experience in medtech, digital health, clinical and implant dentistry and has deep knowledge in distributed healthcare environments. Samow was most recently executive vice president at Straumann Group where she managed its fast-growing global dental service organization business unit. Samow partnered closely with ClearChoice as the business was her largest customer. Prior to Straumann, she held a series of senior executive roles at Siemens Healthineers.

“Rahma has been a tremendous partner to the TAG dental businesses while in her role at Straumann Group. She not only understands the dental industry but has experience driving growth and strong performance in a distributed healthcare environment,” said Bob Fontana, founder, chairman and CEO of TAG – The Aspen Group. “We are confident that her…