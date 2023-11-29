Rahul Dravid indicators contract extension to stay India head coach after World Cup last defeat

India are the number one-ranked side in all three formats but have not won a world title since 2011

Rahul Dravid will remain India’s head coach in all formats after accepting a contract extension from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The former batter, 50, was appointed in November 2021 but his contract expired at the end of the 50-over World Cup.

Hosts India were tournament favourites and won all of their group-stage games before losing to six-time winners Australia in the final.

The duration of Dravid’s contract extension has not been confirmed.

He is expected to remain in charge until at least the T20 World Cup in June 2024.

Dravid appeared in 164 Tests for India as a player, scoring 13,288 runs – the fourth-highest of all-time.

Under his stewardship as coach, India have become the number one ranked team in Tests, one-day internationals and T20s, but have not won an International Cricket Council (ICC) world trophy since 2011.

They were beaten by England in the…