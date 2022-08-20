Rail strikes: Passengers informed to not journey by rail as disruption hits

By Rachel Russell & Andre Rhoden-Paul
BBC News
Football fans and festival goers are among those dealing with ongoing travel disruption on Saturday, as more than 45,000 rail workers take part in a further strike over pay and conditions.
Network Rail said only 20% of trains would run, with operators such as LNER and Cross Country affected.
It comes after UK-wide rail strikes on Thursday and walkouts on the London tube network on Friday.
The RMT union’s Mick Lynch said more industrial action was “very likely”.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps urged Mr Lynch to put Network Rail’s pay-rise offer to RMT members.
Writing in a letter posted on Twitter, Mr Shapps said: “People feel that this ongoing unnecessary strike action is a kick in the teeth to workers who cannot get to their own jobs now.”
Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Mr Lynch rejected suggestions that striking rail workers would agree to…