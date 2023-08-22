Rail Wheel Market size to grow by USD 1.20 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Growth dr… – Press Release

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Rail wheel market” report has been added to Technavio’s offering, with ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 17+ years. The Rail Wheel Market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,203.58 million between 2022 and 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 5.27%. The increasing number of rail passengers, particularly in urban areas, is a significant driver of market growth. Rail transportation is being preferred due to its sophistication and efficiency, especially in developing countries like India, where urbanization and population growth are contributing to increased rail passenger traffic.

Key Market Dynamics:

The rail wheel market is driven by increasing rail passenger traffic, particularly in urban areas, where trains offer efficient and eco-friendly transportation. Rising demand for train travel due to urbanization and population growth is driving global railway infrastructure enhancement, including high-speed networks. Developing countries like India are experiencing higher rail passenger numbers, spurring demand for rail components like wheels. This growing demand from increasing rail passenger traffic is a major growth driver for the rail wheel market during the forecast period.

Challenges of Rail Wheel Market: