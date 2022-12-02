Railroad employees aren’t the one Individuals with out paid sick depart



New York

CNN Business

—



As freight railroad workers look to Congress to provide them with paid sick days, millions of other American employees have no safety net if they fall ill.

The US does not have a national standard on paid sick leave, a rarity among industrialized nations. Roughly 1 in 5 civilian workers lack paid sick days, but the prevalence of the benefit varies widely by occupation and wage, according to federal data. Public sector workers, management and professional employees and higher-earning staffers are more likely to have access to paid sick days.

However, many others are not as fortunate. Roughly one-third of workers in service, construction, extraction and farming occupations don’t have paid sick days. About half of part-time workers lack the benefit, as do more than 40% of those in the lowest quarter of wage earners.

Overall, about 33 million workers…