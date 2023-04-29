Rainier Connect Announces New Digital Equity Partnership – Press Release

Rainier Connect is now offering complimentary Internet service to qualifying organizations in the Tacoma and surrounding service area.

TACOMA, Wash., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Rainier Connect announces the launch of the Digital Equity Partnership program. In partnership with the City of Tacoma, Rainier Connect is committed to working with non-profits and those that provide access or services to low-income or underserved members of the community by helping connect diverse people and communities with broadband access.

By partnering with public, private, and non-profit organizations, Rainier Connect is able to help ensure that more people, regardless of ethnicity, gender, age, race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, and background, have the opportunity to access the Internet.

Rainier Connect’s complimentary Internet service provides organizations with the tools needed to support initiatives and unlock opportunities for diverse members of communities who might otherwise not have access to affordable connectivity options.

“We have made a commitment to work with our local non-profits and those that provide access or services to low-income or underserved members of the community by helping connect these organizations with broadband access,” said Brian Haynes, Rainier Connect President and CEO. “We believe the Internet is a necessity to navigate society today, and too many in our community are being left behind as services have moved online. Without reliable Internet access, far too many people are not afforded the same opportunities as those who do have access to Internet connectivity, this program is a first step toward digital equity in our community,” added Haynes.

The program is open for applications through May 31, 2023 at 5:00pm. A complete list of eligibility and requirements can be found on the website. In this inaugural year, the program will be open to 30 qualified applicants who will receive 12 months of complimentary internet service (up to 1…