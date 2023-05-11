Raise Awareness of Post-Traumatic Growth During June’s PTSD Awareness Month – Press Release

Shadow Media Group Presents Short Documentary Pre-screening + Panel Q&A

Journalists and content creators are invited to be part of a North American initiative to raise awareness about the potential for growth and transformation that can emerge from adversity.

As we recognize Post-Traumatic Growth during June’s PTSD Awareness Month, we are reminded that post-traumatic growth can be a powerful tool in raising awareness around the importance of mental health and personal growth in the face of trauma.

We would like to invite all relevant media/journalists/content creators to join us on May 25, 2023, at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET for a short media-only screening pre-release of a documentary that focuses on the theory of post-traumatic growth. After the 30 min screening, there will be a Q&A w/ panel of experts on the topic of post-traumatic growth.

Click here to RSVP and save your spot.

Key points that may be of interest to your audience:

Post-traumatic growth is an important concept recognized by many researchers and mental health professionals, emphasizing the potential for growth and transformation in the aftermath of adversity.

Readers/viewers going through their own Post-Traumatic Growth can use these hashtags to share their own stories and find community #posttraumaticgrowth

Click here to watch the trailer.

We would be happy to provide additional information, quotes, or resources related to Post-Traumatic Growth for your coverage. We believe promoting post-traumatic growth can be a valuable and newsworthy contribution to your audience and help inspire individuals who have experienced trauma.

“We believe that every individual has the capacity for growth and resilience, even in the face of adversity,” says Jeff Depatie, former JTF2 sniper and…