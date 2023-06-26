Raising Cane’s Marks Big Apple Debut with Global Flagship in Times Square – Press Release

The brand’s Flagship marks the first of 25 Restaurants set to open within the next three years in the boroughs and greater NYC

NEW YORK, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Raising Cane’s, one of the nation’s fastest-growing Restaurant chains, is bringing its iconic Cane’s Sauce and craveable Chicken Finger meals to New Yorkers and tourists alike beginning tomorrow with its Global Flagship in Times Square. Boasting 8,000+ square feet and a roster of more than 165 Crewmembers, the Global Flagship will be home to one-of-a-kind Cane’s merch, a custom mural painted live by New York-based artist Timothy Goodman, captivating seasonal window displays, custom design elements, and many nods to its namesake and mascot, the beloved yellow lab Cane.

Raising Cane’s Marks Big Apple Debut with Global Flagship in Times Square

Located at 1501 Broadway in the historic Paramount Building, Customers will immediately be transported to a “Chicken Finger state of mind” upon entering the Restaurant. Complete with a statue of Cane’s current mascot, Cane III, donning a Lady Liberty look and larger-than-life replicas of the brand’s famous Cane’s sauce, Chicken Fingers and Cane’s toast, the Restaurant is just as satisfying on the eyes as it is on the stomach. The brand’s iconic disco ball decor – found in each Restaurant and inspired by the original Restaurant “The Mothership” – is adorned in crystals from an NYC-based design studio as a sparkly homage to the New Year’s Eve ball that drops in Times Square. Ordering kiosks are also located throughout the Restaurant to help meet the demands of busy tourists and on-the-go commuters.

Situated in the heart of Times Square, Cane’s is the latest to join a suite of fellow iconic brands nestled along one of the most famous and popular travel destinations in the world, receiving nearly 300,000 passersby per day. Come New Year’s Eve, more than a million people will gather just steps away from the front doors of the Restaurant. For a brand with its sights…