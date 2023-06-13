Rally House Arriving Soon in Arizona with Two New Stores & Employment Opportunit… – Press Release

TEMPE, Ariz., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The national sports and merchandise retailer – Rally House – is ecstatic to announce its first two stores opening in Arizona this summer. Rally House Tempe Marketplace and Rally House Arizona Mills will bring impressive selections of team gear and locally inspired merchandise to Tempe, with each store minutes away from the Arizona State University campus. These new Rally House stores will also benefit area residents and college students with many job openings, like critical leadership positions.

These new Rally House stores in Tempe, AZ, are ideal for dedicated Arizona State fans and others who love Arizona sports and the many popular attractions around the state. Each location will stock various pro and college teams and a diverse selection of high-quality merchandise to show spirit. Some of the brands customers can find at these stores include Mitchell & Ness, Nike, New Era, ’47, and more.

Associates at Rally House Tempe Marketplace and Rally House Arizona Mills will have fun putting their passion for sports into their career with this growing sports and merchandise retailer. New team members can also look forward to friendly associates and a fast-moving work environment. Plus, Rally House takes care of its employees with fantastic benefits and discounts.

Visitors will appreciate the comprehensive inventories and excellent customer service at these two new Rally House storefronts in Tempe. To help ensure an extraordinary shopping experience for customers at both stores, the company hopes to hire dedicated team members for roles like Store Manager, Sales Associate, and others.

Rally House is thrilled to start filling open positions with hard-working employees at Rally House Tempe Marketplace and Rally House Arizona Mills. Interested candidates are encouraged to visit www.rallyhouse.com/careers to learn more and apply today.