Rally House Introduces 5th Store in Iowa – Press Release

CLIVE, Iowa, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Iowa continues to gain new Rally House stores in 2023, with the fifth storefront now open in Clive, IA. Rally House Clive is situated only 10 minutes from the Drake University campus at the University Park Shopping Center. Here, fans will find a broad array of Drake Bulldogs gear and options for many other pro and college teams. This new Rally House store in Iowa also carries distinctive local merchandise inspired by Des Moines and Iowa themes.

Rally House is excited to open a new location and provide more Iowa fans with quality gear to show their team colors and hometown pride. “We’re happy to bring another storefront to the incredible state of Iowa,” says District Manager Jeremy Treichel. “This new Rally House store will be the go-to destination in Clive for fans in search of quality sports apparel and one-of-a-kind local merch!”

When customers stop by Rally House Clive, they’ll quickly find many top-tier brands from the industry, such as New Era, ’47, Mitchell & Ness, Nike, and others. This new Rally House location also provides a wide range of authentic jerseys, hats, collectibles, and other items for teams like the Iowa Hawkeyes, Iowa State Cyclones, Drake Bulldogs, KC Chiefs, Chicago Cubs, plus more.

Alongside the vast assortment of team gear in stock at Rally House Clive, there’s also an impressive selection of localized apparel and gifts for residents and visitors to peruse. Customers will find local Iowa and local Des Moines merchandise that stands out, including unique options from the reputable RALLY Brand™.

Each team member at Rally House Clive focuses on providing phenomenal customer service and an enjoyable shopping environment. Still, shoppers can look through a massive selection of products online at www.rallyhouse.com, with shipping available to all 50 states.

Patrons are encouraged to visit the Rally House Clive Store Page or follow on Facebook (@RallyHouse) and Instagram (@rally_house) for the most…