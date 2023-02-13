Ramm Pharma Announces Application for Management Cease Trade Order – Press Release

TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ramm Pharma Corp. RAMM (the “Company“) announces today that it has made an application to relevant Canadian securities regulators to approve a temporary management cease trade order (“MCTO“) under National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders (“NP 12-203“), which, if granted, will prohibit trading in securities of the Company by its Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and certain other insiders of the Company, whether direct or indirect, so long as the 2023 Filings (as defined below) remain outstanding. The issuance of an MCTO would generally not affect the ability of persons who are not, or who have not been, directors, officers or other insiders of the Company to trade in the Company’s securities.



The Company has determined that it is not able to meet the February 28, 2023 filing deadline (the “Filing Deadline“) for its audited financial statements for the year ended October 31, 2022, the management’s discussion and analysis and the related CEO and CFO certification relating to the such financial statements (collectively, the “2023 Filings“) as a result of the complexity associated with consolidating the acquisition of HemPoland S.p.a. Z.o.o. completed on September 6, 2022. Although the preparation of the financial statements is progressing, the Company anticipates some delays in finalizing the 2023 Filings, such that the Company is not able to meet the Filing Deadline.

Although the Company remains confident in its ability to complete the 2023 Filings, it requires an extension and has therefore applied for an MCTO. In particular, the Company has prepared a realistic timetable with specific tasks to be completed on a daily basis. The Company will use its best efforts to complete the process within this timeline. The Company anticipates that, subject to current conditions remaining the same, it will require approximately three additional weeks to complete the process of preparing the 2023 Filings…