Ramon Alberga, ‘Father’ of Cayman Bar, dies aged 95 : Cayman Information Service

The portrait of Ramon Alberga QC was hung in the courthouse in 2011

(CNS): One of the Cayman Islands’ legal heavyweights has died. Ramon Alberga QC, known as the Father of the Cayman Islands Bar due to his long and esteemed legal career, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 95 after more than seven decades working in the legal profession. Chief Justice Margaret Ramsay-Hale, in a public statement about his loss on behalf of the local judiciary, said his contribution to the development of jurisprudence in Cayman cannot be overstated.

Alberga was called to the English Bar in Middle Temple in February 1951 and later to the Jamaican Bar. He first appeared in the Cayman Islands Grand Court in 1964 and moved here with his family in 1976. In the early 1980s, while he was president of the Cayman Islands Law Society, he played a leading role in the establishment of the Cayman Islands Law Reports.

The first volume of the Reports was published in 1987. Many of the judgments…