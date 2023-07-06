Randall Rhodes Taking Helm as FHU Golf Coach and Chris Lankford as Assistant – Press Release

Rhodes and Lankford hope to make an impact on the teams.

HENDERSON, Tenn., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — The Freed-Hardeman University Lion and Lady Lion golf program will have a pair of new faces leading the way on the links beginning in the 2023-24 season with the announcement of the hiring of Randall Rhodes as head men’s and women’s golf coach and his assistant coach, Chris Lankford.

With more than 30 years of leadership experience and 12 years of being around competitive golf, Rhodes hopes to make an immediate impact on the teams. “We will focus on the preparation necessary to play our best and to compete for championships,” said Rhodes. “I’m excited about having a team atmosphere and a commitment to excellence.”

Rhodes has been a golfer for more than 35 years and hopes to spread his love for the game to his charges, saying, “Freed-Hardeman provides a life-changing experience for students, and the FHU golf program is part of making that happen for athletes. Incoming players can expect commitment to working hard and having fun. Players will experience a passion to help them develop their talents and achieve their potential.”

Rhodes graduated from Northeastern State (Oklahoma) University with a bachelor’s degree in computer science in 1990, followed by a master’s degree in IT management in 2023 from Western Governors (Utah) University. He is married to Kim, and they have one son, Tyler, who is a senior on FHU’s golf team.

As assistant coach, Lankford joins Rhodes after 30 years as a physical educator in North Carolina high schools. For 23 years, Lankford served as a head baseball coach, while dipping his toes into coaching softball, basketball and football, in addition to working as an athletic director.

“I am excited about the opportunity to join the FHU athletic department and serve as assistant golf coach,” said Lankford. “I am thankful to be a part of the FHU family, and the spiritual values that it stands for.”

Lankford graduated from Appalachian State (