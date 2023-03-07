Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Announces Q4 2022 and Full Year 2022 Financial and … – Press Release

Transformational year marked by significant growth and strong cash flows

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. RNGR (“Ranger” or the “Company”) announced today its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

– Revenue of $154.3 million, a 25% increase year-over-year

– Net income of $7.6 million, or $0.30 per fully diluted share

– Adjusted EBITDA1 of $21.6 million, a 137% increase year-over-year with free cash flow1 of $20.9 million.

Full Year 2022 Highlights

– Revenue of $608.5 million, a 108% increase over the prior year

– Net income of $15.1 million, or $0.65 per fully diluted share

– Adjusted EBITDA of $79.5, a 521% increase over the prior year

– Adjusted Net Debt1 of $22.4 million at year-end compared to peak debt in March 2022 of $79.9 million, a 72% reduction.

2023 Key Takeaways

– Growth across all segments with revenue anticipated to be between $685 million and $715 million

– Adjusted EBITDA for the full year is anticipated to be between $95 million and $105 million

– Free cash flow conversion rates of approximately 60% anticipating between $55 million and $70 million to be used toward ongoing repayment of debt, enacting a capital return program, and strategic growth opportunities.

CEO Comments

“The fourth quarter capped off a year of significant revenue and EBITDA growth in all three business segments with substantially improved margins and record free cash flow. These results were driven by the successful integration of the acquisitions made in 2021, continued cost optimization and effective penetration in markets where we possess a competitive advantage,” commented Stuart Bodden, Ranger’s Chief Executive Officer.

“Activity levels in the fourth quarter saw a decline from their peak in the third quarter due to typical seasonality and extreme weather brought about by Winter Storm Elliot in December. Our Wireline segment took the brunt of the weather impact as its…