Rani Raad Appointed President of RedBird-IMI to Help Drive Investment Mandate Ar… – Press Release

NEW YORK and ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RedBird Capital Partners (“RedBird”) and International Media Investments (“IMI”) today announced the appointment of Rani Raad as President of RedBird-IMI, a joint venture investment platform focused on global media, entertainment, sports and news content properties. Mr. Raad also joins RedBird Capital Partners as an Operating Partner.



Mr. Raad joins RedBird-IMI’s leadership team led by Gerry Cardinale, Chief Investment Officer of RedBird-IMI and Founder and Managing Partner of RedBird Capital Partners; and Jeff Zucker, Chief Executive Officer of RedBird-IMI and Operating Partner of RedBird Capital Partners. Mr. Raad will work closely with Mr. Cardinale and Mr. Zucker to oversee business development initiatives and help drive RedBird-IMI’s strategic and investment priorities. He will operate across New York, London and Abu Dhabi.

“With a strong track record of creating value in the media and communications industries, Rani brings experience and leadership skills that will help differentiate RedBird-IMI as a strategic investment partner,” said Jeff Zucker. “I have worked closely with Rani for over a decade and value greatly his keen eye for opportunities that shape and advance the evolution of the media landscape. We’re looking forward to this next chapter in our professional collaboration to capitalize on the transformative opportunities we see globally.”

Commenting on his new role, Raad added, “I’m excited to join RedBird-IMI at this inflection point for media and entertainment properties around the world. Together with Gerry and Jeff and our partners in Abu Dhabi, we have the global resources, expertise and investment track record to identify, build and manage large-scale content-based platforms with a fairly unique integration of financial and strategic acumen.”

Prior to joining RedBird-IMI, Mr. Raad spent 25 years at Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc., where he held several key leadership…