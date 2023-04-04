Rapaport Press Release: Quiet Diamond Market Reflects Economic Caution – Press Release

1ct. RAPI down 1.6% in March

Diamond trading was slow in March due to US economic uncertainty and a stalled recovery in China. Rising interest rates, high inflation and a banking crisis contributed to the lull in business.

The RapNet Diamond Index (RAPI™) for 1-carat diamonds fell 1.6% in March and 2.6% during the first quarter. RAPI for 0.30-carat stones continued to firm, driven by the rebound in China – a strong market for this category. Inventory of 0.30-carat goods has declined due to reduced manufacturing over the past year.

RapNet Diamond Index (RAPI™) March 1Q 2023 Year on year



Apr. 1, 2022, to Apr. 1, 2023 RAPI 0.30 ct. 1.4% 8.2% -2.9% RAPI 0.50 ct. -1.4% -1.5% -19.0% RAPI 1 ct. -1.6% -2.6% -23.4% RAPI 3 ct. -0.7% -1.9% -16.4% © Copyright 2023, Rapaport USA Inc.

Sentiment improved as the Hong Kong International Jewellery Show signaled a return of Chinese buyers after a prolonged absence due to Covid-19 restrictions. However, those buyers lacked urgency following the initial boost from the fair. The release of pent-up demand has yet to occur.

Polished inventory remains historically high but has come down in popular sizes. The number of unique diamonds listed on RapNet declined 3% in March to 1.72 million as of April 1. That was still 10% above the pre-pandemic levels of March 1, 2020.

Polished production is stable at lower quantities. India’s rough imports by volume dropped 14% year on year in the first two months of 2023. Manufacturers’ profit margins have tightened since prices for smaller rough increased an estimated 30% in the first quarter.

The diamond supply chain is bifurcating into goods that are fully traceable to responsible sources, and goods that are not. Ahead of a mid-May summit, the G7 nations are working on a plan that would require companies to declare the non-Russian origins of their…