Rapidly Growing Patent Law Firm in Spokane Adds Pharmaceutical Division with New… – Press Release

SPOKANE, Wash., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Patent law firm, FIG. 1 Patents, PLLC (FIG. 1), announced today that Dallas-based Scott Chapple, most recently the Global Head of Pharma Patents for the Ophthalmology Franchise of Novartis, one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world, is joining the firm as Partner.

In 2022, FIG. 1’s second year, the firm grew over 35%, primarily through partnerships with Fortune 500 clients in the High-Tech sector, such as Adobe, eBay, and Lenovo (including Motorola). With the addition of Chapple, FIG. 1 gains expertise that enables the firm to expand into additional sectors and continue growing. Those sectors include pharmaceuticals, materials, chemistry, and medical devices.

Over the last 15+ years, Chapple worked as in-house counsel at Novartis and Alcon Corporation, with 8 of those years as the Global Head of the Ophthalmology and Pharmaceutical Franchises.

Chapple has expertise in multiple areas of pharmaceutical intellectual property (IP) law including patent protection, exclusivity strategies, mergers & acquisitions, and licensing. He has a particular passion for guiding companies through the complex interplay between patents, regulatory exclusivities, and trade secrets for all types of pharmaceutical products including small molecules, biologics, drug delivery formulations and devices, cell & gene therapies, and medical devices.

When asked about his experience in pharmaceutical IP law, Scott says, “Achieving the desired exclusivity for a pharmaceutical product requires an understanding of how a complex body of IP law and regulatory exclusivities apply differently to different pharmaceutical products. In my career, I have been privileged to have the opportunity to successfully develop and execute exclusivity strategies for an amazingly wide variety of pharmaceutical products.”

