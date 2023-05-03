Raptive Unveils Full Suite of Media Opportunities That Connect Advertisers With … – Press Release

Marking its first-ever NewFronts appearance, Raptive (formerly CafeMedia) announced a

slate of new video programming and unique media opportunities across its creators’

premium environments, including websites, social, YouTube, experiential, and more

NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Raptive made its NewFronts debut today, announcing a slate of premium video content opportunities that offer advertisers and brands new ways to reach its creators’ more than 195M highly engaged audiences.

More now than ever, consumer behavior has shifted toward authentic voices with an approachable point of view. The media brands they seek are personal, recognizable, and friendly – not one-size-fits-all content generators. In fact, 79% of consumers are more likely to act on creators’ advice compared to other content types, and 60% of Gen Z consume more creator content than legacy media.*

“Consumers are looking to real people and authentic voices who are relatable and approachable to inspire them, entertain them, and learn from,” said Marla Newman, EVP of Sales, Raptive. “Creators are the future of media, and Raptive provides access to the best. Our advertising partners can tap into a first-of-its-kind opportunity to connect with these incredible creators to create impactful content, exciting experiences, engaging media solutions, and more they can’t find anywhere else.”

Raptive is the place to find a diverse creator community with authority across all types of content and categories, including BIPOC, LGBTQIA+, and women-owned sites spanning 32 different content verticals. Collectively, Raptive’s more than 4,000 creators drive more than 195 million monthly unique views and deliver more than 2 billion monthly video views. These premium content creators, trendsetters, iconic brands, and charismatic personalities collectively rank #1 in Food, Family, Home, and Lifestyle and the top ten in Travel, Pets, Finance, and Tech.