Rare Cannabinoid Company Announces Special Offers on CBN Gummies, CBD & CBN Oils… – Press Release

Rare Cannabinoid Company announces March Sleep Awareness Month offers of free CBN gummies for sleep with purchases and special sales on pure CBN oil tinctures, CBN CBD oil blends, and Hawaiian Choice Relax CBD Oil with terpenes for relaxation and sleep.

HONOLULU, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Rare Cannabinoid Company has announced special offers on sleep products of extra strength CBN gummies, CBN oil tinctures and Hawaiian Choice Relax CBD Oil for Sleep Awareness Month this March.

At least 40 million Americans suffer from a sleep disorder, according to the National Sleep Foundation, and CBN gummies and oils may be able to help.

What is CBN? CBN (cannabinol) is one of dozens of rare cannabinoids found in hemp and cannabis. Formed when THC degrades due to age or heat, CBN is believed to be the most sedative cannabinoid. Many people report using it to help them fall asleep, stay asleep and get a good night’s rest.

“Sleep is so important for mental and physical health and we hope our CBN gummies and oils as well as our Hawaiian CBD with relaxing terpenes can help,” said a company spokesperson.

Rare Cannabinoid Company’s March Sleep Awareness Month deals are:

Receive a FREE Packet Of CBN Gummies With Every Purchase of $75+ (Each gummy contains a very large amount of CBN (30mg) as well as 10mg CBD for the entourage effect. 5 gummies per packet.

Buy One Pure CBN Oil Tincture, Get One 50% Off | 500mg CBN in certified organic MCT coconut oil | Buy CBN Oil

Buy One CBN:CBD Blend Oil, Get One 50% Off | 1:1 Blend of CBN and Premium Full Spectrum Hawaiian CBD | Buy CBN CBD

Buy One Hawaiian Choice Relax CBD Oil, Get One 50% Off | 750mg Broad Spectrum Hawaiian CBD, Terpenes: Myrcene, Linalool, Terpinolene | Buy Relax CBD Oil

Rare Cannabinoid Company’s products are unique in the high potency of rare cannabinoids used in their oils and gummies. For example, their CBN gummies are very strong as they contain a three-to-one blend of CBN to CBD (30mg CBN and 10mg CBD per gummy). This is…