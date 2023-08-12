Rare Cannabinoid Company To Donate 50% Of Hawaiian Choice CBD Oil Proceeds To Ma… – Press Release

Rare Cannabinoid Company announced that it will donate 50% of all Hawaiian Choice CBD Oil proceeds to the Hawaii Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund. Donations will continue throughout August to directly aid wildfire relief efforts in Lahaina and across Maui.

HONOLULU, Aug. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Rare Cannabinoid Company announced that it will donate 50% of all Hawaiian Choice CBD Oil proceeds to the Hawaii Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund. Donations will continue throughout August to directly aid wildfire relief efforts in Lahaina and across Maui.

“As a Hawaiian company, the devastation of Lahaina town and other parts of the Valley Isle hit close to home for all of us,” company co-founder Jennifer Carlile said.

Rare Cannabinoid Company is based on the Hawaiian island of Oahu. Employees are safe and production is unaffected. However, many of the company’s friends, family, customers, hemp farms, shops, and the clinics that carry their wellness products have been deeply affected.

In fact, the broad spectrum Hawaiian CBD oil used in all Hawaiian Choice CBD Oil products comes from small farms on Maui. Most is grown in the rich soil of Haleakala Volcano’s slopes.

The company pointed out that they are donating half of the proceeds from each product purchased, not just the profit.

This means that half the money spent goes directly to support the wildfire relief effort.

You can see here how much goes to charity:

Pet CBD Customer pays $44.50 . They donate $22.25 .

In addition to using CBD oil from hemp grown on Maui, their Hawaiian CBD products also contain real infusions of pineapple, passion fruit, noni, hibiscus, honey and essential oils. Many of these Hawaiian fruits and botanicals come from small farms on Maui as well as Kauai, Oahu, and the Big Island of Hawaii.

Prior to the fires on Maui, Rare Cannabinoid Company had some special deals and offers running and will continue those in addition to the Hawaiian Choice donations. Those offers are: