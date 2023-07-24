RaySearch to present the latest advances in RayStation, RayCare and RayIntellige… – Press Release

RaySearch will be showcasing the latest software innovations at AAPM in Houston, Texas, July 23-27. Attendees will be able to book demonstrations of RayStation®* treatment planning system, RayCare®* oncology information system, and the cloud-based oncology analytics system RayIntelligence® during the congress.

STOCKHOLM, July 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The latest version of RayStation includes among others support for automatic field-in-field planning for photons, a method that generates homogeneous and conformal dose distributions by combining a few subfields, as well as point-based optimization of brachy plans, and faster loading of data. Attendees will also be able to experience the next steps in workflow improvements for dosetracking and adaptive replanning. Within particle therapy planning, support for proton arcs and robust optimization based on linear energy transfer (LET) will be showed.

The latest version of RayCare includes among others enhanced treatment schedules, support for more data migration as well as feature and usability updates to the patient chart and task management. Attendees will also be able to experience the new dedicated workspace for treatment course management which support all user needs in relation to managing the fractionation schedule for treatments including assignment of plans, managing treatment settings and handling approvals.

RaySearch’s latest product, the cloud-based oncology analytics system RayIntelligence, with features, such as support for DICOM and new clinical goals dashboards, will also be demonstrated during the congress.

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: “Participating at AAPM has always been of great value for RaySearch and I am looking forward to fruitful discussions with both customers and partners in research. Considering that Houston is also the home of one of our main customers and collaboration partners adds to the importance.”

RaySearch presentations and posters at AAPM 2023

Wednesday July 26,