Raytheon Technologies to host 2023 Investor Day, reaffirms 2025 financial outloo… – Press Release

Company will evolve from “Raytheon Technologies” to “RTX”; Delivers strategy to execute on $180 billion backlog of critical defense and aerospace technologies and drive strong financial returns

ARLINGTON, Va., June 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Raytheon Technologies RTX, in conjunction with the Paris Air Show, will hold its Investor Day tomorrow, June 19, 2023, in-person and via webcast, featuring management presentations from 8:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. local Paris time. During the event, RTX Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Greg Hayes, and other members of the senior leadership team, will provide an update on the company’s long-term growth strategy, business realignment and financial outlook.

In addition to providing an update on the company’s strategy, company leadership will:

Reaffirm 2023 RTX financial outlook

Reaffirm 2020 to 2025 sales growth and margin expansion commitments

Reaffirm 2025 $9 billion free cash flow* commitment

free cash flow* commitment Expand post-merger shareowner capital return commitment to $33 to $35 billion through 2025

to through 2025 Increase gross cost synergy target from $1.5 to $2 billion

As part of its portfolio realignment, which remains on track for July, the company announced that it will now be represented as RTX. As announced in January, the company will operate three focused businesses to better align with customer needs – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon.

“While we honor our legacy, we are always looking to the future – and that future is RTX,” said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Gregory Hayes.

“Over the past few years, we have solidified our industry-leading positions with a $180 billion backlog across the highest growth commercial aerospace platforms and franchises serving the most critical defense priorities,” Hayes continued. “RTX is leveraging its breadth, scale and operational discipline to serve our customers and deliver value to our shareowners, with a clear path to achieve our 2025 financial commitments. Furthermore, with the business…