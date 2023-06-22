RCIPS $54M price range to develop regardless of 2022 financial savings

RCIPS traffic unit officers

(CNS): The Office of the Police Commissioner (OPC), which runs the annual budget for both the RCIPS and the Cayman Islands Coast Guard, had more than CI$1.8 million left over from last year’s budget of $54 million. But according to the 2022 annual report, this is unlikely to be the case in future years, as spending across the police service continues to grow.

At the end of 2022, there were 533 men and women working as police officers of all ranks, coastguard officers or support staff. The personnel expenditure for the RCIPS and the CICG was just under CI$40 million for the year — almost 75% of the entire budget. But largely due to recruitment problems, the OPC spent CI$2.4 million less on staff than budgeted for.

“The shortfall was the result of the challenges of recruiting and retaining quality employees,” officials stated in the annual report. “The OCP was able to absorb the additional increments instituted by central government,…