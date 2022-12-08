ReadyReturns Rolls Out Solution to Help Companies with Remote Workers Automate Employee Equipment Return

Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, 12/07/2022 / ReadyCloud /

ReadyReturns has just rolled out a new solution in their software that helps companies automate equipment returns for their remote employees. An estimated 26% of the U.S. workforce works from home in 2022, highlighting the need for a streamlined method of equipment return and exchange for businesses nationwide.

ReadyReturns is here to help with their state-of-the-art equipment returns software solution. It’s designed to simplify the process of employee equipment recovery by making it streamlined and automated.

How ReadyReturns works:

Employees are sent a simple QR code UPS return shipping label to their smartphone.

These shipping labels can be scanned at any of the more than 4,700 UPS Stores nationwide. Once scanned, the labels and company-specific packaging and shipping instructions are implemented automatically.

The UPS Store professionally packs and ships the item back to the employer.

Optional insurance can be added to protect the item while in transit.

“Nearly 40 million U.S. employees will work remotely by 2025,” comments Michael Lazar, an Executive at ReadyCloud. “Without the right solution in place, employers will struggle to recoup expensive company-owned equipment that ranges in value from $2,500 – $5,000 per employee. With ReadyReturns, you can make it easy for your current and former workers to send back company-owned equipment like monitors, cellphones, computer towers, laptops, hard drives, printers and more in prepackaged and insured boxes.”

About ReadyReturns

